Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has published its monthly statistics for May 2021.

The statistics show that throughout May 2021, officers across Pembrokeshire made:

  • 12 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs
  • 10 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol
  • Five arrests for possession of cannabis
  • One arrest for driving while disqualified
  • One arrest for perverting the court of justice

Other items which were published in the monthly statistics were:

  • 16 untaxed vehicles dealt with
  • 11 uninsured vehicles dealt with
  • 71g of cannabis seized
  • One stolen vehicle recovered