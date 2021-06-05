Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has published its monthly statistics for May 2021.
The statistics show that throughout May 2021, officers across Pembrokeshire made:
- 12 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs
- 10 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol
- Five arrests for possession of cannabis
- One arrest for driving while disqualified
- One arrest for perverting the court of justice
Other items which were published in the monthly statistics were:
- 16 untaxed vehicles dealt with
- 11 uninsured vehicles dealt with
- 71g of cannabis seized
- One stolen vehicle recovered