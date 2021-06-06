A netball club based in Haverfordwest is the first in Pembrokeshire to be awarded the Disability Sport Wales InSport Club ribbon standard.
Mel Marshalsey, from Chaos Netball Club, said the team felt that working within the InSport programme and making the club accessible to everyone was important.
Mel said: “We know how much sport and being part of a team is important not only for people’s health and fitness but also for the psychological and social benefits it gives.
“We wanted to ensure that as a club we gain the skills and expertise to offer people, whatever their ability, the opportunity to participate in sport and enjoy the benefits it brings.”
The InSport programme is part of the wider in sport project, which aims to support the physical activity, sport and leisure sectors to deliver inclusively of disabled people.
Through the programme, clubs are supported to develop their provision to best support their local community, increase participation and membership, enable larger sections of the community to become involved through voluntary governance, and continue to provide great sport across Wales.
For more information on the InSport Club programme, contact Angela Miles on 07920 213651 or via email at angela.miles@pembrokeshire.gov.uk