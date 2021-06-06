Dan Mills, the chairman of Visit Milford Haven, is the latest person to talk about the future of the town with the Tŷ Hotel set to open its doors in spring 2022.
Dan, also the owner of Martha's Vineyard restaurant on Milford Waterfront, said: "I think the arrival of the hotel into Milford Haven is a real milestone for the town.
"The marina these days is bustling, we've got some great local places you can eat and drink, Tŷ Hotel is going to bring a real different dynamic to the hotel offer here in Pembrokeshire.
"100 bedrooms is quite a significant size. This is really different; this is niche, this is Welsh and this is going to be tailored to Milford Waterfront."