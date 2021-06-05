NEW Cardigan mayor Cllr Debra Griffiths has revealed she was left with a face as red as her official robes during the traditional mayoral photo-shoot in the grounds of Cardigan Castle.
Cllr Griffiths, who took up her chains of office last month, said she was ‘shocked and embarrassed’ at the poor state of the robes as she and her consort – husband Cerdin – posed for pictures.
“They were dirty and clumps of fur were coming off,” she told colleagues. “I myself was quite embarrassed. “It’s hard to imagine how much worse they’ve become over the past year.
“People were watching us having our photos taken and there was masses of fur falling off around the castle.
“The robes were so yellow that had they been washed I think they would have disintegrated.”
Cllr Griffiths said the condition of the robes had deteriorated over the past year they had been stored in the castle.
Confirming the robes were thirty years old, town clerk Eleri Maskell said quotes for replacements ranged from £1,150 to £1,695.
It was agreed to further discuss the matter at a forthcoming sub-committee meeting.