COULD Haverfordwest become the next hub of an explosion in creative 'street art'?
A proposal has been made exhibiting ambitions to try develop a pilot project based around street art, to run between Sept 2021 to May 2022.
Made by Cllr Tom Moses of Haverfordwest Town Council and sent to the Western Telegraph, the scheme aims to, 'improve public spaces in the town and enhance existing character whilst motivating organisations and individuals to contribute and collaborate'.
It's stated: "The project will seek to address current issues around youth engagement and emotional wellbeing and small amounts of antisocial behaviour in the town including inappropriate street art with potential in the longer term to develop into a regular event."
There's also considerations for the development of a 'street art zone' and a larger festival in Easter 2022.
Only last week photos emerged of Pembrokeshire's own Banksy when a mysterious street artist painted a mural of a child on a wall at Carn llidi.
Haverfordwest has had initiatives in the past to try to spruce up the town including the rather eclectic 'yarn bombers', who knit creative covers to decorate bollards, gate rails and other infrastructure in the town.
What do you think about street art - beautiful artwork or graffiti that blights towns? Let us know.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment