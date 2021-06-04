THE co-founders of The West End of Wales Orchestra have been named amongst the internet heroes of the pandemic.

Laura Llewellyn Jones and Iestyn Griffiths created the orchestra to support out-of-work Welsh musicians during the crisis.

The orchestra gave virtual performances and educated and mentored young musicians.

It also raised over £25,000 by its online celebration of Wales for St David's Day.

Gwlad! was streamed to over 1,200 households, with musicians based all over the UK taking part.

Laura and Iestyn have been given their accolade by BT, which called on the public to name its 'Unbreakable' heroes who had used the power of the internet to make a different during a unique and challenging year.

The heroes were given their name by BT to mark the roll-out of the UK's first unbreakable home wi-fi service, backed up by mobile network EE.

Laura said: “Iestyn and I, along with the West End of Wales are thrilled to be named as BT Unbreakable winners. For us, it celebrates our first year of work as a collective, at a time when the arts industry was so devastated by the pandemic.

"To be titled 'unbreakable' really does sum up how we as musicians faced the challenge of the last year, and thankfully we were all able to stay connected.”

Laura and Iestyn were given the news in a video call from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who had teamed up with BT to find the unsung heroes of lockdown.

BT's Sharon Meadows, said: “We set out on our search to find the nation’s Unbreakables, to celebrate the everyday heroes across communities who used the power of the internet to help others during this difficult time.

"The inspirational stories of Laura and Iestyn are great examples of this - their own unique efforts kept tpeople entertained, connected and upbeat during lockdown.”