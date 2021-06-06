Parking charges at Scolton Manor Country Park are set to rise from June 23.
Pembrokeshire County Council's cabinet recently gave the go-ahead for the increased car park costs at the popular outdoor attraction which it owns, near Haverfordwest.
The park has seen significant investment in its play facilities recently and there is a proposal to extend the parking area to meet increasing demand, which will require a variation order and consultation.
The council has now given notice of the car parking charge increase, which will see 50p rises in fees to £3.50 for up to two hours; £4 for up to four hours and £4.50 for an all day stay.
The annual parking pass will increase to £25 from £20.
Councillors were told that the increased charges will generate an extra £5,000, which would be used in the creation of the attraction's new overflow parking area.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment