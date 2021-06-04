YOU might think you've had one too many Saturday night when come Sunday morning you see 50 bikers dressed as Evel Knievel come roaring past your door.

That would have been the conundrum facing some, perhaps 'delicate', residents of Pembrokeshire on the morning of Sunday, May 30, when Cymru Knievels came roaring through the county as part of their tenth annual charity ride, all in the aid of raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Western Telegraph got all the photos from the bikers extraordinary event as they rode along the glorious Pembrokeshire coastline.

Ride Cymru is a charity motorcycle ride that came through Pembrokeshire recently raising money for MacMillan Cancer

Cymru Knievels rode round the parameter of Wales anti-clockwise starting and finishing at Wrexham during a five day tour of the country.

The riders came through Pembrokeshire last month visiting towns villages along the way

Their journey took in the scenes of St David's and Freshwater West as well as passing through Fishguard, Newgale, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby.

One of the places they took a well deserved break was Celtic Scooters & Motorcycles Ltd in Waterston

Organiser Jason Lewis, along with many of his riding companions, have helped raise an incredible £24,000 for Macmillan Cancer.

The bikers stopped off at the Ocean Lab in Goodwick

Did you know, Ride Cymru Knievels is the only UK Motorcycle event endorsed by the actual Knievel family of Butte, Montana. Evel Knievel's daughter, Alicia Knievel Vincent, is quoted as saying her famous daredevil dad would be proud of the riders and she would like one day like to take part in one of the rides.

They also visited St Davids as they journeyed round Wales to raise money for MacMillan Cancer

Even though the charity run is over you can still donate to the cause at their Just Giving page.