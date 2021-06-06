A LONG-ESTABLISHED holiday park in south Pembrokeshire has put in a planning application to meet the demand for more visitor accommodation.
Trefalun Caravan Park on Devonshire Drive, near St Florence, is seeking permission to change 57 of its 60 touring pitches to static caravan pitches.
The proposal includes the retention of the remaining three of the touring units, together with additional landscaping and ecological improvements.
The park owner, Mr D Deakin, feels that it is time to upgrade the touring pitches to statics to meet the increasing need for holiday accommodation, an application statement to Pembrokeshire County Council stated.
If the go-ahead is given, it will give the opportunity for the landscape to be improved, by creating room for planting and green spaces.
The plan is being advertised by Pembrokeshire County Council because it is classed as a major development.
Any comments in relation to the proposal should be made to the authority by June 16.
These can be made online or by writing to the Director of Community Services at County Hall, Haverfordwest SA61 1TP.
