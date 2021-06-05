ARE you the proud owner of a perfect pooch, a fabulous feline or even a gorgeous guinea pig?

If so, why not help NHS charities and post their picture in an online competition?

Hywel Dda Health Charities has just launched its annual pet photo competition, with prizes for the winners and certificates for all entrants.

All people have to do is send in a photo of their pet, following the instructions in this link: www.justgiving.com/campaign/pet-comp2021

Pet-owners can enter as many times as they like in the categories of Cutest Dog, Cutest Cat and Cutest Other Pet. Each photo entry is £2, and the closing date is June 30.

NHS staff and members of the public across the Hywel Dda area are encouraged to enter.

Last year, entries ranged from spaniels and terriers, to cats, guinea pigs, ducklings and even pigs.

The final three in each category will be chosen by the Hywel Dda health charities team. The winners are then chosen through votes by the public.

The winners will be announced on July 21.

Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, Nicola Llewelyn, said: “Each time people enter with pictures of their much-loved pets, they are helping us to raise funds to make a positive difference to the health, wellbeing and experience of NHS patients, service users and staff across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

“It is a chance for people to say thank you to the NHS and, at the same time, pay tribute to their pets, who we know have been such a support during the pandemic.”