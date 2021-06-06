A WOMEN'S international weightlifting event was held online with Welsh athletes coming away with medals.

In a Pembrokeshire strong lineup, both Lotty Whalley and Chloe Hood won Bronze medallists for Team Wales in the Grand Prix international.

Lotty has also been selected by British Weightlifting to attend the first British youth training camp since the pandemic.

She is currently the highest ranked athlete in her age group in Wales and in Great Britain.

The Wales team, with over five of the nine athletes from the Pembrokeshire stronghold, usually compete in Tenerife where the Grand Prix is held, but this year the competition was held virtually.

The team included talented athletes from Strength Academy Wales and South Pembs Weightlifting Club; Mena Williams, Grace Morris and Seren Mitchell, along with Lotty and Chloe.

It was Wales’ first international competition since the beginning of the pandemic.

Strength Academy Wales manager Simon Roach said the girls had performed well in a strong field.

"All five athletes have trained through all lockdowns at home, with vital support from parents and from the weightlifting organisation.

"They were gifted weightlifting equipment, used to set up home gyms and to continue their training and development at home with weekly zoom sessions organised by the volunteer coaches.

"This was done not only for training purposes but as a way to maintain motivation and wellbeing, in a virtual group training environment.

"All athletes performed extremely well against a very strong international representation, including weightlifters from Germany, India, USA, Malta, Ireland, Luxembourg, France, Austria and many others."