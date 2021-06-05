A WOMAN has been charged with drink driving in the Pembroke Dock area after a collision.

Pembrokeshire Road Policing said the lowest station reading for alcohol was two and a half times the limit - they didn't specify if it was a breath or blood sample taken.

The incident took place on the morning of June 4.

A statement read: "A woman was charged with drink driving, following a road traffic collision in the Pembroke Dock area during the early hours of this morning (June 4).

"Lowest station reading recorded was some two and a half times the legal limit.

"The woman was bailed to attend court in due course."