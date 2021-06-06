Thanks to coronavirus lockdown restrictions, it hasn’t been a bumper year for photography.
With restrictions on movement both nationally and internationally, most cameras have been limited to selfies and the living room window, but a few brave souls still managed to get out enough to snap some stunning shots.
The Nature TTL Photographer Of The Year Awards celebrate the very best in nature photography, and this year more than 8,000 images competed for the £1,500 grand prize, in categories ranging from animal portraits to underwater and landscape.
The PA news agency has put together some of thier favourite shots…
OVERALL WINNER: The World Is Going Upside Down, Thomas Vijayan
Animal Behaviour, Highly Commended: Dust Bath, Bence Maté
Animal Behaviour, Highly Commended: Fun For All The Ages, Thomas Vijayan
Animal Behaviour, Highly Commended: Floral Bath Tub, Mousam Ray
Underwater, Runner-up: Round, Zhi’yue Shi
Underwater, Highly Commended: My New Toy, Celia Kujala
Underwater, Highly Commended: Bluebottle Sunrise, Grant Thomas
Underwater, Highly Commended: European Whale Sharks, Nuno Vasco Rodrigues
Small World, Runner-up: Nature’s Pitfall, Samantha Stephens
Small World, Highly Commended: 3… 2… 1… Takeoff!, Christian Brockes
Small World, Highly Commended: Bee Wolf with Honeybee Prey, Simon Jenkins
Wild Portraits, Highly Commended: Snow Monster, Amit Eshel
Wild Portraits, Highly Commended: A Predator’s Playground, Charl Stols
Wild Portraits, Highly Commended: Kangu ,Tomasz Szpila
The Night Sky, Category Winner: The Eye, Ivan Pedretti
The Night Sky, Highly Commended: Purple Skies, Bence Maté
Under 16, Runner-up: Fight In The Mountains, Raphael Schenker
Urban Wildlife, Highly Commended: The Door, Jose Luis Ruiz Jiminez
Landscapes, Highly Commended: Bled, Tomasz Rojek
Camera Traps, Highly Commended: Moonwalker, Vladimir Cech Jr
