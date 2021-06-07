PEMBROKE County Junior Cricket Leagues recently got to play their first games after a slow start due to the torrid weather in May.
Sponsored by Llewelyn Davies & Co Chartered Accountants, Pembroke County Junior's Under 11s got games underway with Lamphey (287-3) beating Bosheston and Stackpole (286-1) by just 1 run.
Pembroke (217-6) lost to St Ishmaels (295-4) in another tight contest.
There was also a game at Cresselly, with Saundersfoot (294-1) beating Cresselly (260-7).
(Match report: Martin Jones)
Olly Cook won the toss for Saundersfoot and elected to bat.
Olly Badham (26) showed powerful stroke play along with Ollie Cook (10) and Taylor Lewis (11).
Pick of the bowlers for Cresselly included Phoenix Phillips 1-18 off 2, Griff Jenkins 0-4 off 2, Archie Noyce and Callum Prater 0-8 and Ellin Edwards 0-9.
In reply, Cresselly batters were able to keep with the run rate - Griff (14) and Phoenix (10) set the tone however it was Ieuan Prout (22) which included two 6s and two 4s which really set the pace.
Ably supported by Archie Noyce (10), Cresselly found themselves well above the run rate at the halfway Mark. However, Saundersfoot managed to take a late glut of wickets.
Dylan Taylor along with Elin tried their best but Callum and Corrin who played some nice shots, found it tough going against two bowlers who regularly open the bowling for Cricket Wales West.
Zach and Ethan, whilst not on the official scorecard, also batted well between the wickets. Both hit boundaries to end the innings nicely.
Results:
Under 11s
Lamphey 287-3 Bosheston and Stackpole 286-1
Stackpole
Ossian Ridgeway 11
Louis Dodson 10
Ollie Frearson 8
Summer Russant 6
Extras unfortunately were the biggest score !
Pembroke 217-6 St Ishmaels 295-4
Abdulla Bhatti 13 & 2-6
Evan Clark 2-14
Rossi Ninnis 24
Dillion Lewis 14 & 2-7
Harry Wilson & Caydyn Mcguire 11 each
Morgan Britton 2-14
Saundersfoot 294-1 Cresselly 260-7
Olly Badham 26 & 3-4
Taylor Lewis 11
Olly Cook 10
Dan Broomhall 2-15
Ieuan Prout 22
Griff Jenkins 14
Phoenix Phillips 10 & 1-18
Archie Noyce 10
Under 13s
Neyland 80-1 Haverfordwest 78 all out
Korey Arran 28 retired & 2-18
Corey Riley 28 retired & 2-5
Sammy Vaughan Harries 12 not out
Ashleigh Watkins 2- 8
Evan Roberts 3 not out & 1-15
Jack 19
Freddie 12
Finlay 8
Harry 8 not out
Sidak 1-6