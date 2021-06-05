TENBY Coastguard were called to investigate reports of an abandoned ship in Tenby this morning (May 5).
HM Coastguard Tenby released a statement saying: "Tenby Coastguard were tasked at approximately 8.30am today to investigate a report of an abandoned boat on South Beach in Tenby.
"The team were soon on scene and proceeded to sweep the beach whilst coastguard operations centre in Milford Haven contacted the vessels owner.
"The team made the vessel safe whilst awaiting the owner to attend. The team were then stood down."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment