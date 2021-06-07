A WOMAN living in Pembrokeshire who was recently diagnosed with MS has smashed her hundred pound target to raise over £1,000 for research into the disease.

Even though Hannah Webster has been diagnosed with the debilitating illness she still had the determination to raise over £1,400 in the 50k in May challenge which will donate funds for research into MS.

As part of Kiss Goodbye to MS, over May, Hannah walked 100km and rowed 50km, with special mention to Neil Webster and her mum who also took part in the challenge.

Cross Fit Pembrokeshire, in both Haverfordwest and Tenby held a special workout where everyone also donated to the cause.

Hannah also raised £120 for the Hope MS Centre in Neyland.

Hannah told the Telegraph: "When we first put our target at £100 we never thought it would go so far.

"I’m so grateful to have the support of the fabulous Cross Fit Pembrokeshire, where members took on the Murph (workout) challenge all in aid of MS.

"We raised an amazing £450 on the day and a total of £1,464.

"It has been really nice to have a focus for a great cause, and obviously very close to our hearts now, and we are blown away by the generosity of everyone.

"Thanks again for your love and your donations. I know it’s a crazy time, but here’s to one day finding a cure. Such fun and I salute you all."

To find out more details and still donate, go to https://www.themay50k.com/fundraisers/teamweb