DESPITE the effects of the pandemic, Voyages of Discovery have launched two new boats for 2021.
Viking Voyager and Viking Explorer are both 10 metre Humber RIBs fitted with twin 250hp Yamaha outboards.
The boats are fully coded to MCA Standards and come complete with the latest technology, ensuring our passengers have the safest experience whilst on our voyages.
St Davids based Voyages of Discovery are also set to launch an additional new boat to Viking Pioneer, which is due to be complete by the summer holidays.
Owners Rhys and Bethan Price have invested over £360,000 in new boats and equipment for the current season, which has just enjoyed an extremely busy May Bank holiday and half-term week.
"We would like to thank all our customers for their continued custom and support to our company, and also all our team, the wider community, and suppliers who enable us to be the most popular boat trip operator in Pembrokeshire"