NOT only did they get free fish and chips, they had the tenoristic talents of Robson Green serve them up.
Staff at Withybush Hospital got a treat, and a bonus bonanza, when they were given free fish and chips on national fish and chip day, AND HAD FAMOUS ACTOR AND SINGER ROBSON GREEN serve them.
Star of household names including Grantchester and Wire in the Blood, Green rocked up outside Withybush Hospital on national fish and chip day, June 4, in a mobile van, and served the hard working staff of our NHS a fulfilling meal.
(Watch Robson Green serenading Withybush staff with a Filipino version of 'happy birthday')
According to local reports, Green was in town filming a new series of his documentary Walking Coast to Coast.
Green delighted staff, posing for photos and engaging with members of Withybush Hospital including Cllr Tom Tudor.
Not to sniff his nose at a British Classic, (in this case the fish and chips - although Green can't be far off becoming a national treasure), Cllr Tudor hurried out to get lunch for him and the theatre team.
"I was in work in the hospital and someone said they're giving away free fish and chips," said Cllr Tudor.
"I was queueing up and I realised Robson Green was there."
Locals greatly enjoyed the company of Green with one writing on Facebook: "Pembrokeshire's gone a bit crazy for Robson Green, actor and presenter serving chips to NHS staff in Withybush Hospital. Fantastic. We love our NHS."
The other half of Green's showbiz duo is a famous resident of Pembrokeshire.
Jerome Flynn was of course Jerome in Robson and Jerome.
Game of Throwns' star Flynn has a farm in the St Davids area and is often involved in local matters.
