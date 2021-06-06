IT was Cresselly’s weekend as the division 1 title challengers made up ground on rivals Neyland and Lawrenny, whose matches were both abandoned due to the weather.

Dan Sutton continued to show excellent form with the bat making an unbeaten 116 as Cresselly (237-7) beat St Ishmaels (151ao) by 86 runs.

Cresselly dominated proceedings with Simon Cole (41 and 2-35), Ryan Lewis (26 and 2-34), Dan James (2-38) and Tom Arthur (2-18) all taking scores.

Neyland’s match against Whitland was abandoned with Whitland having been bowled out for 151ao and Neyland at the crease on 67-0.

Geriant Jones put in a solid performance for Whitland making 87, whilst Ross Hardy and Nic Kooman were both at the crease on 33no before the weather put a halt to proceedings.

Fellow title challengers Lawrenny’s match against Haverfordwest was also abandoned. Lawrenny had finished their inning on 223-7, with Haverfordwest in bat at 46-2.

Kurtis Marsh hit 102 in a game that saw Lawrenny take 9 league points. Neyland also got 9 league points in their league game, whist Cresselly picked up 20 points.

It makes for an intriguing scenario at the top of the table with Neyland first on 81, followed by Lawrenny (78) and Cresselly just two points back on 76.

In the only other game to be completed at the weekend in division 1, struggling Llechryd (176-7) lost at home to fourth placed Carew (178-8).

Llechryd are yet to win a game this season with 4 losses and 3 games abandoned.

John Curran (67 and 1-26), and Andrew Fletcher (19 and 4-46) tried to rally the home side in what is turning into a trying season.

In the other game to be abandoned, Narberth made 229-8 and Saundersfoot were at the crease on 146-6 when rain halted play.

Lewis Hough (58), and Jordan Howell (48), took runs for Narberth whilst with the ball, Dan Hughes (3-25), and Ben Quartermaine (2-16) produced good work.

For Saundersfoot, Tom Mansbridge (59), and Sam Franklin (53) hit well with the bat. Tudor Hurle, Neil Powling, and Nic Cope all took two wickets each.

Narberth received 13 points and Saundersfoot a much needed 12 points to leapfrog Llechryd off the bottom of the table.

The weather was kinder on division 2 with all matches completed.

Burton were the big winners of the weekend as they made 215-2, Toby Hayman hitting 105no, to beat Lamphey (155ao) by 60 runs.

Jon Venables also made an impressive 73, whilst for Lamphey, Peter McGilloway put in a good all-round performance taking a wicket and making a half century (1-49 and 52).

Pembroke Dock continued their push for promotion. The Dock are now 18 points clear at the top of the division after beating Haverfordwest Seconds (105-9), by 8 wickets.

Jake Davies made an unbeaten 54 on the way to the Dock’s total of 106-2. They also had good bowling figures with Ewan McDonald (3-21), Nic Daley (3-15), and Rob Hearn (3-14) all proving hot.

Herbrandston versus Hook almost came to a photo finish with Herbie (160ao) beating Hook (140ao) by just 20 runs.

Dean John was the difference making 50 with the bat and taking 3-36 for Herbie.

It was a day for bowling with Kristan Bennett (3-28) and Hook’s Matthew Holder (4-42), and Aled Phelps (3-32) all taking a flurry of wickets.

Llangwm took control of second spot in the league beating Carew Seconds (160ao) by 8 wickets.

Steve Inward’s 92no went a long way to giving Llangwm such a convincing victory with, Steve Mills (23no) helping build-up th team’s total of 161-2.

For Carew Seconds, Ashley Smith (35), Tom Scourfield (27), and Gareth Lewis (29) all made good scores.

Third place Pembroke (137-4) also won, beating Kilgetty (135ao) by six wickets.