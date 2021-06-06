FIVE new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hywel Dda health board area, according to today’s figures (Sunday, June 6).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were four new cases in Carmarthenshire, one in Pembrokeshire and none in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 92 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 213,091, with 5,569 deaths.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total at 481 for the duration of the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,154 – 10,847 in Carmarthenshire, 3,513 in Pembrokeshire and 1,794 in Ceredigion.
Vaccination progress as at June 2:
In Hywel Dda 407,916 vaccinations have been administered up until June 2, 20,859 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire 121,740 first doses have been administered, and 69,163 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 84,464 first dose appointments and 47,825 second dose and in Ceredigion 47,391 first doses have been given as well as 26,714 second doses.