LLANRHIAN reclaimed control of division 3 as they knocked Johnston off first place.

Llanrhian (134-2) beat Narberth Seconds (133-8) by 8 wickets to reclaim top spot in the division.

Jon Strawbridge made 59, with Ben Jones 29no, whilst Jack Jones put in a good all-round display (3-25 and 16no) to help see Llanrhian go top for the first time since the middle of May.

Johnston’s match against Laugharne fell foul to the weather.

Laugharne finished their innings on 160-8 whilst Johnston made it to 67-3 before the game was abandoned.

It meant both teams came away with 9 points a piece, putting Laugharne in 4th and Johnston dropping down to 2nd.

Following on from the form of their firsts, Cresselly Seconds also put in a mighty performance at the weekend.

Neal Williams (93), Charlie Arthur (40), and Julian Arthur (38), all registered good scores to help Cresselly make the highest total of the round in the division. Their 209-4 was unable to be chased down by St Ishmaels Seconds (139ao) which give Cresselly a winning margin of 70.

The result was hard on some St Ishmaels players with S Williams (79), Stuart Carpenter (2-36), and Robbie Thomas (2-31), all making good contributions.

Haverfordwest Seconds, Neyland Seconds was a rather speedy affair. Neyland (48-0) won by ten wickets as the Town were bowled out for 47. Jamie Smith was the man of the hour, taking 6-7 with an extraordinary exhibition of bowling.

Llangwm Seconds versus Stackpole was a ding-dong of an encounter with both sides posting good scores.

Llangwm’s 154ao was well beaten by Stackpole who made 156-4 to win by 6 wickets.

Llangwm’s Huw Brock made 65 while there were good all-round displays from Toby Asson (43 and 2-22), and Stackpole’s Josh Davies (53 and 2-11), and Alan Webster (38 and 3-41).

Llanrhian back on top. Image Pembroke County Cricket

In division four leaders Llhanrhian Seconds lost away to midtable Hook Seconds in a close run contest.

Hook went into bat first and posted a score of 195-2, Dafydd Bevan (96no) the star of the show, supported by Bradley Flood (35), and William Goronwy (29no).

When Llhanrhian came to the crease they could only muster 159-5 - Ewan James (57no), Tom Reynolds (24), Michael Lawrence (22) - in a match that was all about the bat.

Saundersfoot Seconds were the team of the round with two of their batsman making centuries.

Aryan Kawale (115), and Steve Cook (101), along with Simon Stanford (48no), and bowling figures of 3-18 and 3-13 from Kevin Sykes and Navneet Kawale, meant the Seasiders slaughtered Kilgetty Seconds by 190 runs.

Lawrenny Second’s Steve Campbell made 83no to help his side (189-4) beat Llechryd Seconds (188-6) by 6 wickets.

For Llechryd Seconds, Leighton Oliver made a half century whilst wickets were taken by Finlay Lewis (2-27), Rhys Eynon (2-33), and Peter Gregory (2-34).

Whitland Seconds were another of the big winners of the weekend beating Carew Thirds by 168 runs.

Jamie Thomas made 55, and Hywel Bevan, 48, but it was all about the ball with Gethin Benjamin taking 6 for a miserly 15.

Crymch, Burton Seconds was abandoned.

Llanrhian Seconds top in division 2. Image: Pembroke County Cricket

In division 5 there were some big scores made with Llechryd Third’s Richard Fletcher making 81no, Cresselly Third’s Neilson Cole 70, and Steffan Jenkins 47 and 2-17.

Hundleton’s Ben Adams took 3-23 and made 41. Stackpole Second’s Roger Lewis made 77 and Fishguard’s Kial Keane, 81.

Fishguard currently lead the division which is decided on average points per completed game.