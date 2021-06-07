FISHGUARD'S famous Last Invasion tapestry will remain closed to visitors after a risk assessment found that it was not safe to open it during the pandemic.

The tapestry is situated at Fishguard Library and Tourist Information Centre. The 100-foot long artwork depicts the story of the French invasion of Britain at Strumble Head in 1797 – the last time Britain was invaded by another nation.

A legion of local women stitched the tapestry, a legacy of artists Elizabeth Cramp who designed it and textile artist Audrey Walker who co-ordinated its creation.

It was commissioned as part of Fishguard's bicentenary celebration in 1997.

The Last Invasion Trust has said that the tapestry will not open to visitirs in the current situation, following a 'careful risk assessment and Welsh Government Covid guidance'.

"A joint decision has been reached between The Last Invasion Trust and Pembrokeshire County Council," said a statement by the trust.

It went on to say that the tapestry gallery could not be opened in the present circumstances as social distancing of two metres could not be ensured, because the gallery had poor ventilation and because only limited numbers would be allowed access at any one time.

Also the average visiting time to the gallery is between half an hour and an hour, while the visiting time is recommended by the health and safety officer at 15-20 mins.

"By keeping the Gallery closed for now, we are keeping both visitors and staff as safe as possible during this difficult time," said a spokesperson.

"We look forward to welcoming you back as soon as conditions allow, for you to fully enjoy your experience of viewing the tapestry. Thank you for your cooperation and patience."