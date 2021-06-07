PEMBROKESHIRE households on a tight budget and wanting to slash their energy bills can now take advantage of Cwm Arian Renewable Energy's (Care) Smarter Energy Support Service (P-SESS).
The community benefit society based in Tegryn recently announced the launch of P-SESS in partnership with Smart Energy GB's In Communities Fund.
This new service will provide a local contact in Pembrokeshire for households watching the pennies and will provide advice and support to help reduce energy costs. It will also provide information about smart meters and promote the importance of monitoring and managing energy use.
As Covid 19 restrictions are eased the team will be out in the community at local events promoting smarter choices of energy use and demonstrating the benefits of smart meters.
Smart meters come with an in-home display which shows consumers the amount of energy they use in pounds and pence and in near-real time, allowing them to keep a closer eye on their energy spending habits throughout the day. This can help households find ways to reduce their energy waste around the home and save money.
Any local organisations that would like a presentation on energy saving at their own events can contact Gerry O'Brien at Care on 01239 920 201 or email energy@cwmarian.org.uk
Further information about the service and links to dedicated social media sites are available via Care's website at www.cwmarian.org.uk.