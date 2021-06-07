AN EXCITING new website reviving the ancient connections between Pembrokeshire and Wexford through stories, events, art and archaeology is now live.
Ancient Connections, a three-year arts, heritage and tourism funded by the European Regional Development Fund is delighted to announce a new website reviving the ancient connections between Pembrokeshire and Wexford through stories, events, art and archaeology at www.ancientconnections.org.
Despite the lock down, the Ancient Connections project has made headway in encouraging both communities to rediscover their shared heritage.
Most recently, the History Hunters online festival attracted people from both Wexford and Pembrokeshire. Now, residents and visitors to Pembrokeshire and Wexford can visit the new website for a burst of creative activity such as the commissioning of new artworks, revival of traditional skills, promoting pilgrimage in the modern world, archaeological digs, storytelling, live music and schools' projects, as well as mentoring and support for businesses and community projects.
Ancient Connection Project Officer Ruth Jones says "Communities are at the heart of what Ancient Connections is about. This new website will help local people find out what activities are happening and how they can be involved. Through the website, people can easily book onto one of our free community events, sign up to our regular e-newsletter, receive free welcomer training through the Tourism Ambassador scheme, or add to our online story map."
Visit Ancient Connections www.ancientconnections.org to see how you can get involved.
Ancient Connections is led by Pembrokeshire County Council, together with partners Wexford County Council, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Visit Wexford funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales co-operation programme.