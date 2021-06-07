THE generosity of Pembrokeshire people has improved the quality of life of a young girl with an extremely rare degenerative disease.

Four-year-old Izzy has an ultra-rare disease called spinal muscular atrophy with respiratory distress (SMARD1) a devastating degenerative muscle wasting disease that has been diagnosed in less than 100 children worldwide.

She has been given a life-changing gift by Pembrokeshire charity Belle's Story, which was set up to help make a difference to young people touched by life-changing illness and disabilities, by providing direct support to them and their families.

The charity also raises awareness of organ donation and the need to discuss your wishes.

Belle's Story gifted Izzy, who needs a ventilator to breathe and 24-hour care, a special iPad and pen.

"It's amazing and Izzy absolutely loves it," said her mum, Emma. "She uses it all the time now, it's the first thing she asks for when she wakes up.

"It's really wonderful and allows Izzy to play and learn and she has really come on because of it. It means that even with Izzy's reduced physical strength she can learn to write, draw and play allowing her to continue to develop and learn.

"The thing that Izzy loves the most is that it gives her the freedom to choose what she wants to do, which is at the moment is playing her Peppa World game and drawing.

"We can't thank Stella and Belle' s Story enough. This amazing gift that means so much to us all, watching Izzy enjoying using the iPad and having fun it is a gift in itself."

Belle's mum Stella thanked all those that had supported the charity saying:

"Thank you so much to everyone who has supported Belle's Story. Your kind donations are continuing to help make the dreams come true for children living with life-limiting illnesses."