A PEMBROKESHIRE hotel has become only the third in Wales to achieve five star status from AA Hospitality.
Grove of Narberth has been awarded the top rating less than a month after re-opening following the lockdowns.
Owners Neil and Zoe Kedward bought the property in 2007 when it was derelict, transforming it into the luxury country house hotel that it is today.
It gained five star Visit Wales status in 2019, and was also AA Hotel of the Year in 2019-20.
Further work to enhance the hotel's offering has been taking place over the past 15 months, with 40 per cent of its rooms refurbished; improvements made to the beautiful grounds and gardens and innovative glass boxes added to transform some of the 15th century cottage rooms into suites.
Since re-opening on May 17, the hotel has experienced an unprecedented demand for bookings.
General manager Thomas Agius Ferrante said the news of the AA five-star status was 'incredibly exciting', especially so soon after re-opening, and praised his staff for their hard work.
He said:
“Our dedicated and passionate team have truly hit the ground running in so many ways, having reopened with peak season volumes after such a long period of closure.
“I couldn’t be prouder of them all for having displayed such resilience and a true dedication to making memorable moments for our guests.”
Simon Numphud, managing director, AA Media said:
“We are delighted to recognise the Grove of Narberth with our AA Five Star hotel classification. This is the culmination of many years’ hard work, commitment and vision from passionate owners Neil and Zoe Kedward, and their continued investment in both the property itself, and importantly, their fantastic team.
“Grove has evolved into a truly special hotel and one well deserving of its AA Five Star status.”