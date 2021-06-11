A SOUTH Pembrokeshire garden will be open to the public tomorrow, Saturday June 12, in aid of the RNLI.
Coombe Dingle, on the Wiseman’s Bridge to Summerhill road will be open from 1.30pm with stalls selling cakes, plants, books, jigsaws and RNLI souvenirs.
Numbers are limited to 30 at any one time so it might be advisable to ring beforehand to check before arriving. The number is 01834 814424.
Like all charities, the RNLI has suffered in terms of income over the last 12 months or so. To offset this - albeit in a small way - they have started the RNLI Open Gardens initiative, which follows on from their Mayday Campaign.
Supporters are invited to open up their gardens and invite friends and neighbours round.