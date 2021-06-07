Six new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hywel Dda health board area, according to today’s figures (Monday, June 7).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were two new cases in Carmarthenshire, two in Pembrokeshire and two in Ceredigion.

Today’s data covers a 48 hour period up to 9am Sunday and figures are likely to be around double the usual 24 hour figure.

Across Wales, 75 new cases were confirmed, with one new Covid-19 death reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 213,166, with 5,570 deaths.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total at 481 for the duration of the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,160 – 10,849 in Carmarthenshire, 3,515 in Pembrokeshire and 1,796 in Ceredigion.

In Wales 2,183,455 people have received their first vaccination and 1,249,268 the second dose.

In Hywel Dda 407,916 vaccinations have been administered up until June 2, 20,859 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 121,740 first doses have been administered, and 69,163 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 84,464 first dose appointments and 47,825 second dose and in Ceredigion 47,391 first doses have been given as well as 26,714 second doses.