A Solva man who set up the biggest singing project in the world is due to feature on BBC One’s The One Show this evening, Tuesday, June 8.
David Lewis is the founder of World Choirs and Young Voices, the latter itself has involved more that 2.5 million young people over the years.
David founded World Choirs in an attempt to revive Welsh choirs and the first two events in Cardiff Arms Park, with choirs of ten thousand male voices, were a huge success.
In 1996 ‘because singing in schools was so poor’ David came up with the concept of Young Voices.
Pre-Covid Young Voices staged 21 concerts across the UK and Ireland each year, involving more than 120,000 children and selling out mass venues including London’s O2 arena.
Thousands of primary school children take part and are joined on stage by some of the music industry’s biggest names, including Gary Barlow, Miss Dynamite and Michael Ball.
Young Voices will be 25 next January.
David and his son Ben will feature on The One Show at 7pm tomorrow, Tuesday, June 8, chatting to hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas.