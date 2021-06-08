Milford Haven Golf Club held another charity golf day on Friday, May 28, this time in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, raising over £750 for the charity.
Prostate Cancer UK highlight that around one in eight men in the UK will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.
The day itself was a rather damp one, but what wasn't dampened was people's spirits as 18 teams of 72 golfers entered the charity golf day, which along with the raffle accumulated £766 raised for Prostate Cancer UK.
Playing in a Texas scramble format, the top three teams finished very close, but the winning team with a 50.1 net points consisted of Jeff Button, Mike Edds, Tony Goodridge & Steven Read.
Milford Haven Golf Club said: "The club extends a heartfelt thank you to Enid De Wolf and Sonnia Davies for the registration and the raffle and to Tom Hilling, our golf operations manager for running the day and making sure it all went smoothly.
"The feedback was fantastic and was great to have a buzz again in the socially distanced clubhouse. We look forward to seeing you all at the next charity event."
A week later, on Friday, June 4, Milford Haven Golf Club also hosted another charity golf day, raising funds for local youth charity Milford Youth Matters.
To hold a charity golf day at Milford Haven Golf Day, contact 01646 697822 Ext 1 or book your team through www.mhgc.co.uk.