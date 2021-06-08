Haverfordwest County AFC has announced that its academy has been awarded full academy status for the 2021/22 season.
The great news for the club was announced after a successful audit undertaken by the Football Association of Wales.
The staff at the club are very excited about what this news means for the future and development of the current youngsters in the squad.
Head of coaching, Mark Murison said: “I want to say a massive thank you to all the staff, coaches, volunteers, parents and players for their hard work and efforts to achieve full academy status for 2021/2022 season.
"This achievement allows us to provide the best opportunities to players in Pembrokeshire and ensure we provide high quality support on and off the pitch for every player."