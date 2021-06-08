With the 2021 Preseli Bluestone Run confirmed to be happening on Sunday, June 13, several details of the event have been published.
The 55-mile motoring event will have the same format as before, with people asked to arrive at the start line at Gelliswick Bay anytime between 10am and 11am, for a start at 11.30am.
The area around Gelliswick Bay will follow government guidelines on social distancing and track and trace. Also, due to vandalism, no public toilets will be available.
Once people arrive, they are asked to report to control to collect paperwork and pay the entry fee of £5 for the British Heart Foundation.
The run will start when mayor of Milford Haven, Kathy Gray waves the Pembrokeshire flag at the start line.
The drive will take people through Milford Haven, to Haverfordwest and over the Preseli hills. A more detailed route will be issued on the day.
Public toilets and cafes will be available to visit throughout the day on the route at Dyfed Shire horse farm and Maenclochog.
For any queries, contact Jeffrey and Sian Edwards via 01646 697226.