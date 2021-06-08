Responding to today’s Welsh Government press conference on the easing of restrictions, Nesta Lloyd Jones, assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation said:

“It’s good news for everyone in Wales that the cautious easing of restrictions will continue as we move towards Alert Level one, with low levels of community transmission and coronavirus-related deaths providing us with this headroom.

“This has been made possible thanks to the fantastic support of the public and delivery of the vaccination programme. We cannot thank both the public and staff across health and care and beyond enough for all they’ve done throughout the pandemic.

“However, the NHS in Wales is still under a significant amount of pressure and we must remember that it’s the same staff from all corners of the system that we’re relying on to care for patients needing support. We’re currently experiencing extremely high levels of demand across the whole health and care system, including the ambulance service, in hospitals and in primary care. We need the public to use services responsibly to help us care for those who need it most.”

“The increased spread of the Delta variant serves as a reminder of the importance of sticking to the rules as we begin to socialise more, in particular social distancing. It’s not too late to take up the offer of a first dose of the Covid vaccine if you haven’t already done so and we urge the public to come forward for their second dose when invited.”