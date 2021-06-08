Pembrokeshire County Council is proposing to amend its car parks, after the original consultation was delayed due to Covid-19.
The review proposes that the parking service reaches a full cost recovery position, with it currently running at a loss, and that it also provides income for:
• protecting the future of public toilets situated in car parks
• providing additional street lighting in car parks
• increasing the budget for minor improvement works and general maintenance
• rolling out cashless parking payment machines
Some key proposed changes include:
• amending seasonal charges to all year charges
• increasing the cost of a coastal permit
• introducing a new maximum stay on Goodwick Bridge car park (the flags car park)
The consultation on the proposal can be viewed at: https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/proposed-variation-to-off-street-parking-places-order.
The link also provides access to a number of documents to assist in explaining the county council's reasoning, as well as maps.
The deadline for comments is 16 June.
Feedback from the consultation will be incorporated into a report to cabinet for their final decision.
