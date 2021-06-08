TWO Pembrokeshire holiday hotspots have been named amongst the top places in the UK who enjoyed a bumper bank holiday.
Both Tenby and Saundersfoot saw a increase of over 40 per cent in visits and footfall over the weekend at the end of May, compared with the previous three weeks.
Fewer travel restrictions and good weather saw coastal town visitor numbers soar, with new analysis seeing Saundersfoot come in at 11th place with a 46.3 per cent increase and Tenby in 15th place, with a rise of 43.4 per cent.
In the statistics compiled by Huq Industries, a mobility research business, the list was topped by Tal-y-bont in Gwynedd, North Wales, which saw a rise of 60 per cent.
Wales, Devon and the north-east of England featured heavily in the rankings.
The top 15 coastal towns for increases in visits and footfall over the Spring Bank Holiday were:
1. Tal-y-bont (Gwynedd) 60.0% (Wales)
2. Combe Martin 55.1% (Devon)
3. Skegness 52.3% (North east)
4. Hunstanton 50.6% (Norfolk)
5. Ilfracombe 50.6% (Devon)
6. Aldeburgh 49.7% (Suffolk)
7. Mablethorpe 49.3% (North East)
8. Filey 47.5% (North East)
9. Amlwch 46.9% (Wales)
10. Looe 46.6% (Cornwall)
11. Saundersfoot 46.3% (Wales)
12. Silloth 45.0% (North West)
13. Hemsby 44.3% (Norfolk)
14. Perranporth 43.9% (Cornwall)
15. Tenby 43.4% (Wales)