A 17-YEAR-OLD Saundersfoot student is all set to volunteer in Costa Rica.
Emily Batty needs to raise £2,250 to take part in the Raleigh International project, which will involve environmental and community work.
So far, she has run a marathon and carried out beach cleans and numerous other events to help her achieve her target.
She has also received a helping hand of £250 from the Rotary Club of Saundersfoot.
Said a club spokesman: "Despite not being able to hold direct fundraising events over the Covid lockdowns, the members of Saundersfoot Rotary Club have very generously donated to the club's charitable fund which has been able to donate to Emily a cheque for £250 towards her project."
Under normal circumstances Saundersfoot Rotary Club fundraises by holding duck races every two weeks, through the summer months in the harbour and twice yearly with a pig roast on the decking.
They also have a stall at the village's Christmas market.
From these activities, the club is able to support many charities and charitable enterprises, local, national and international.
To find out more about the Rotary Club of Saundersfoot, contact the secretary, Brian Waters on 01834 813665.