FORMER Whitland player Scott Williams can still thrive when he leaves the Ospreys, according to head coach Toby Booth.

It has been announced that the 30 year-old centre will depart Ospreys at the end of the season, after three campaigns at the region.

The Wales international, who started his career with the Borderers, has been sidelined since New Year's Day with a shoulder injury.

"He is as competitive as ever, he leads and talks well," said Booth.

"I've had clubs asking me for references around that sort of stuff, and Scott is certainly not finished.

"He's got the right attitude, and wherever he ends up, he'll definitely add value."

Williams, who signed for Ospreys in 2018, made four appearances in Wales’ 2012 Grand Slam, famously scoring a late winning try against England at Twickenham.

He also played four matches in the following year’s Six Nations Championship success.

After originally making his regional debut against the Ospreys in 2010, Williams played over 120 times for the Scarlets, helping them to the Guinness PRO12 title in 2017.

He had developed through the ranks at Newcastle Emlyn and Whitland and played for Wales Under 20s, having previously represented Wales at Under 16s and Under 18s.

His senior debut came against the Barbarians in June 2011, and he went to that year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, where Wales reached the semi-finals, and again at the 2015 World Cup in England, when Wales reached the last eight.

The 30-year-old has gone on to amass 58 caps for Wales, although he hasn’t been involved with the national squad since 2019.

His latest injury has typified an injury-affected three years with Ospreys.

"The last one was a significant one, but he's back training now and he's just about available for selection," added Booth.

"So at least he's fit and that provides an opportunity for future employment.

"Scott's conducted himself brilliantly throughout with regards to adherence to his rehab and obviously the disappointment.

"As you'd expect from a man of his standing - and I use the term man, not just player - he was professional about it and he's put his best foot forward.

"He hasn't done anything other than be the consummate professional.

"The unfortunate thing with a lot of this is timing, we have to make decisions in real time.

"Whether that's in game, in selection or recruitment.

"It's difficult and you don't always get it right but you do it based on the facts available to you and the situations that you find in front of you.

"The great thing for Scott is that he's fit and he can play."

Williams will leave Ospreys alongside Cory Allen, Gareth Evans Shaun Venter and Luke Price.

"It's a horrific thing to have to broach," said Booth.

"You do it as respectfully and honestly as you can - players respect honesty.

"It's not a nice conversation. It's effectively a selection conversation magnified tenfold and that's really brutal.

"I try and be as empathetic as I can and, with certain players, try and help by giving them good references for whatever their future entails.

"They've bought into the shirt and as a result we'll give them the ultimate respect on how we do things.

"I don't get everything right, but I'll make sure I manage their exit as best I can."