A PEMBROKESHIRE county councillor is getting on his bike to cycle over 400 miles in support of the British Heart Foundation (BHF) Cymru.

Vic Dennis, who represents Narberth, will be joined by two friends as they pedal across the widest part of Britain from St Davids to Lowestoft next Wednesday, June 16.

Vic, 64, said:

“I have threatened myself with this challenge for years and the lockdown finally pushed me into the decision to go for it.

"It's nearly 20 years since I cycled from Lands End to John O'Groats so this challenge is more in keeping with my age and ability, I hope."

Vic, who cycles with the Pembrokeshire Freewheelers in the summer and trains with Narberth Dynamos in the winter, felt it would be wrong not to ride such a distance without raising money for charity, and so chose BHF Cymru.

"Narberth has always generously supported BHF Cymru," he explained. "I hope the money that I raise will help prevent further life changing conditions and tragedies.”

The cross-country ride from Pembrokeshire to Suffolk will take nine days, with overnight stops in St Clears, Brecon, Hereford, Evesham, Bicester, Bedford, Ely and Diss.

Jayne Lewis, BHF Cymru fundraising manager, said: “I would like to thank Vic for organising the cycling challenge and raising vital funds for BHF Cymru.

"Heart and circulatory diseases kill one in four people in Wales which is devastating for those they leave behind.

"BHF Cymru is funding pioneering research, to help find preventions, treatments and cures for those people living with these conditions.

“Right now, people living with these conditions are being hit hardest by the pandemic.

"Covid-19 has had a huge impact on our research funding so it’s crucial we do everything possible to maintain our progress for those people who need us.

"Without support from people like Vic, we can’t fund lifesaving breakthroughs for the 340,000 people in Wales living with heart and circulatory diseases.”

To help BHF Cymru, contact Jayne on lewisja@bhf.org.uk or 01554 891 500 or go to www.bhf.org.uk.

To support Vic, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/vic-dennis-c2c-w2e to donate.