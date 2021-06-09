IS it just us?
Every day we walk the Coast Path we hear cries of "Keep left, excuse me" as panting runners power their way past us.
The 180 miles of this beautiful path has been transformed into an extreme sport training ground.
IronMans, Ultra Marathons, Elite Endurance Events all compete with us, the quiet walkers, for the narrow flower bedecked footpath next to the sea.
Shall we simply give up and go home?
I feel our departure would be more than welcomed by these 'athletes'.
DR PETER HILTON,
By email
