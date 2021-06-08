Hywel Dda University Health Board has thanked the primary care sector for the commitment and energy shown.

The comments come as GP practices near completion of the offer of a second vaccine dose to their patients.

All 48 GP practices across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire signed up to deliver the programme, committing to delivering the vaccine to certain priority groups.

Of all doses given so far within the three counties, almost 213,000 vaccines (51 per cent) have been given by GP practices. Practices are now well on their way to completing the task of offering a second dose to every patient who has had a first vaccine and have already done 96,500 second vaccine doses at the time of publication.

Dr Sion James, deputy medical director for primary care said: "Having the experience of running the vaccination programme in my own practice I know how both challenging and rewarding it has been to be part of this programme. It is testament to our practices commitment to delivering the best patient care possible that they have continued to work with us throughout the programme.

Jill Paterson, director of primary care, community services and long-term care said: "I am proud of the commitment shown by all of our practices for the excellent work that they have done in helping the Health Board to deliver this programme. Throughout the pandemic their commitment to maintaining the delivery of general medical services to their patients hasn't wavered, despite staff being under pressure and feeling tired. The delivery of the vaccination programme has been a whole system effort to protect our patients."