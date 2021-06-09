A PEMBROKESHIRE artist is celebrating his 60th birthday year and his love of wildlife with a new creation named Tenby Ted.
Dorian Spencer-Davies will be helping to raise funds for Welsh Marine Life Rescue - who kept a watchful eye on Wally the walrus while he was in Tenby - through his Ted-themed range.
As well as cuddly Tenby Teds wearing I Love Wally or Tenby harbour scene t-shirts, the bear will soon be starring in his own children's colouring book which will also see his pal Wally appearing.
"The colouring book is about friendship, and friendship has got Dorian through a lot of difficult times," said the artist's creative director, Jo Kirton-Salmon. "Pembrokeshire has always had a special place in his heart - he was born in Monkton and is hoping to return to Tenby, where he has lived on two occasions.
"Dorian has always had a great affinity with wildlife and marine life, and through his Tenby Ted range he wants to share that as well as giving something back to the community."
Dorian has donated colouring sheets featuring Ted and Wally for youngsters to pick up at Ebb and Flow Kids in Tenby's High Street where Tenby Ted, complete with t-shirt of choice, is on sale for £13.99.
His prints, cards and postcards of Tenby - again portraying the resort's special visitor, Wally - are also on sale in the nearby Ebb and Flow, with a percentage of the merchandise sales going to Welsh Marine Life Rescue.