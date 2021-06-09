Ten new benches will soon be gracing the streets of Pembroke Dock.
The decision to install them comes after suggestions that more casual resting places needed to be created around the town, since more people would be spending time locally due to the pandemic.
It was agreed that areas like the play area next to the green near the youth centre, and Gordon Street would benefit from new benches.
Cllr Bowen said it would be a good idea to buy benches with arms, so that people with disabilities and others could feel more comfortably resting in them.