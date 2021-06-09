Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre has announced that there will be a free first aid class for residents in the two areas of Milford Haven.
The course taking place is 'a Highfield accredited Emergency First Aid at Work' course which will take place on Friday, June 18.
The training, provided by Providence Training, will help people 'learn life saving skills,' 'have the confidence and knowledge to keep your family and colleagues safe,' and 'gain a workplace recognised qualification.'
To show interest in the course, contact Providence Training on 01646 6000062 or email info@providencetraining.com.