Pembrokeshire Lottery held its summer superdraw on Wednesday, June 2, which saw Linda Frampton from Milford Haven win the £8,000 prize with lottery number 36098.
The draw was aired on 102.5 Radio Pembrokeshire.
Shortly afterwards, the Pembrokeshire Lottery team called Linda to inform her of her win and later on that day, she collected her winning cheque from the Pembrokeshire Lottery office.
Linda told the Pembrokeshire Lottery that she hopes to travel to Spain next year, plus of course, spend some of the money on treats for all the family.
The normal £2,000 weekly draws continue, but there is a superdraw on the first Wednesday of every month. July’s superdraw amount will be £4,000.
For more information, or to join up to play, contact Pembrokeshire Lottery on 01646 690800.