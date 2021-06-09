A community speed watch team is being set up in Pembroke Dock, aiming to educate drivers about the need to drive within the legal limits
Pembroke Dock will be joining six other community speed watch teams across Pembrokeshire, all of which aim to educate drivers rather than prosecute them.
At Pembroke Dock Town Council's meeting on Thursday, June 3, a total of five candidates were chosen to be a part of the scheme.
Together with support from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team they will monitor the speeds of vehicles around the area.
Anyone who they do find speeding will be referred to the police - for educational purposes.