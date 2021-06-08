Darren Briggs, CEO of the Pembrokeshire-based Ascona Group, has been nominated for an EY Entrepreneur of the year 2021 UK award.
"We started Ascona’s high-growth strategy in 2018 with a simple mission, to grow and upgrade our forecourts into roadside retail destinations whilst investing in our people. That’s seen us rise to 59 sites, and counting, and growth of 705 per cent over the last three years. I’m proud that EY has recognised this today and this nomination is very much a team effort.”
Finalists for these awards will be announced in September and the winners will be revealed in November.