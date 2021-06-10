A MUM who lost her teenage son to bone cancer is aiming to raise £10,000 to sponsor a wildlife protection dog which will take his name.

Daniel Bridle was a great animal lover, and his border collie dog Ollie was his faithful companion and friend - never more so than when he went through his gruelling treatment for osteosarcoma.

The dog was at Daniel's side when he died in June 2014 at the age of 18.

Daniel's mum Caroline and family have fundraised constantly in his memory for Bone Cancer Research but now this is taking a temporary diversion to raise the money for the Belgian Malinois dog, soon to be born, which will be trained by St Clears-based Dogs 4 Wildlife.

The not-for-profit organisation sends anti-poaching dogs out to Africa to work on protection of animals on nature reserves, and part of their acclimatisation training is at Folly Farm where they meet rhinos, lions and giraffes.

It was when Caroline, of Saundersfoot, saw the charity featured on ITV's This Morning that she decided to help.

"I just can't express the emotion I felt," she said.

"I just know I wanted to sponsor a dog in Dan's memory. It just feels so right to do this for Dan. He would love this.

"Ollie was a failed sheepdog who used to herd our blind cats, and he was Dan's therapy dog

"When Dan was in hospital having chemotherapy, all he wanted to do was be home with Ollie.

"Our dog got Dan through all the sad stuff and he was his best friend."

Dogs 4 Wildlife was set up by professional dog trainers Darren Priddle and Jacqui Law of Waunbricks Kennels, St Clears, and Folly Farm rhino keeper Jack Gradidge is one of the directors.

He said:

"We were just blown away by Caroline offering to sponsor a dog, and it is so heartwarming that it is in memory of her son."

The fundraising begins on June 23 with the first of weekly bingo sessions at the RAOB Club, Kilgetty at £10 a head, with a free raffle Only 50 people will be allowed in, due to Covid restrictions, and the first one is already full booked.

To book a table, add to the many donations of bingo prizes already received or to donate to the fund, contact Caroline on 07496 043031.