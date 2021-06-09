UPDATE: The police appeal has now been cancelled as Rosie has been found in the Birmingham area.
Police are appealing for help to find 15-year-old Rosie Suvarna-Umeanozie, who is missing after travelling from Tenby to London by bus.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Rosie travelled with a friend but they got separated in London and she has not been seen since.
"It is believed she may have travelled on to the Ladywood area of Birmingham.
"She is described as 5' 8", of mixed race, and was wearing a white crop top, black jeans and brown hoodie."
Anybody who may have seen Rosie, or has any potential information which could help officers, is urged to get in contact with Dyfed-Powys Police.
People can get in contact online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by email 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or call 101. Quote reference: DP-20210607-348.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.