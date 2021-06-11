ON Tuesday, June 8, I withdrew from policy and pre-decision scrutiny committee.
Due to the recent behaviour of the chair of this committee on a social network platform primarily aimed at teenagers, I could no longer respect the position of chair on this committee.
I stated to the committee that: "I have decided to withdraw from the meeting as I am involved in an official complaint against the chair, and until such time as his behaviour has been deemed appropriate I am unable to have any confidence or respect for the position of chair on this committee".
CLLR PAUL DOWSON,
By email
Editor's note: Fellow Pembroke Dock councillor Joshua Beynon is the chairman of the Policy and Pre-decision Overview and Scrutiny Committee.