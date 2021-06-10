Hobbs Point will be welcoming the return of the 96ft-long Tall Ship, the Johanna Lucretia this weekend.

The 76-year-old ship will be arriving on Saturday, June 12 and staying for a total of 10 days, with private events for specially-invited guests going on aboard.

For the past 14 years - excluding last year - the ship has been coming into port locally and hosting public events - serving up street food and theatre shows.

However this year will be different - large crowds are not permitted anywhere near the ship, and the only way to get onboard is by invitation - the Pembroke Dock Explorer Scouts, Harri Tudur School and West Wales Maritime Heritage Society are among the groups heading onboard for a mini voyage.

Paula Holt, co-ordinator for the Tall Ships Wales Trust , which has chartered the ship said: "This event is a complete sell-out and the arrival of this magnificent ship will give everyone a boost after the challenges of the past 18 months and raise the morale of the local community.

"Sailing and being on the water has a positive impact on mental health and wellbeing and Tall Ship experiences will connect people of Pembroke Dock with their maritime past and the rich heritage of ship building and famous historical vessels like the HMS Erebus that was built in Pembroke Dock and launched 1826."

Johanna Lucretia's visit will be Seafair Haven Festival's only event, this year, but, sadly, casual visitors and onlookers will not be permitted to view the ship close up.

Before Covid-19 ensnared the world Seafair Haven was a week-long, international, traditional boat festival that took place every two years, in the upper reaches of the Milford Haven waterway.

The festival was of course cancelled completely last year, but the hosts at the Tall Ships Wales Trust have created this scaled-down and Covid-safe version to go ahead this year.

Project Pembroke Dock is working hard updating Hobbs Point to look spick and span for its new guest.

The team has set up a just giving page to raise funds towards the restoration, which includes things like updating railings and benches.

Leader of the group Rhian Cowen said: "We have plans for Futureworks to come in weekly, the town council will be helping with some tidying. The Viking Explorer Scouts will be volunteering a day in half-term. We need more though. We need the community to come together to help spruce up Hobbs Point before this beautiful ship arrives."

To donate towards Project Pembroke Dock's cause and prepare Hobbs Point for this striking traditional vessel visit https://localgiving.org/appeal/Hobbs-Point/

Paula Holt also said in order to bring ships to west Wales in the future more funds need to be raised and you can help us by making a donation via Just Giving https://www.justgiving.com/tallships-wales